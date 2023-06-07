Jabal Omar Address Makkah opens for business, adding 1,484 keys to the area

The Jabal Omar Address Makkah has opened. Emaar’s first Saudi Arabia hotel is one of its largest, with 1,484 keys across two towers.

Facilities include two restaurants, a café, meeting rooms, a business centre, and executive lounges. The two towers have 44 hotel floors each.

Emaar Hospitality Group said: “This momentous occasion opens doors into a new market and we are incredibly honoured to be a part of the vibrant community in a sacred destination.

“Makkah holds a special place in the hearts of millions around the world, and we look forward to contributing to its rich tapestry of culture, spirituality, and warm hospitality.”

The hotel is part of a wider development called the Jabal Omar Project, which includes 16 hotels with more than 13,000 keys, 40 towers and a targeted two million hotel guests annually. The project also looks to be able to handle 100,000 visitors a day during Hajj and Umrah.

A handful of these hotels are already open, such as Jabal Omar Marriott providing 426 keys; the Jabal Omar Hilton Suites with 484 keys; the Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency with 657 keys; the Jabal Omar Conrad with 438 keys; the Jabal Omar Hilton and the Jabal Omar DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah with 676 keys.

