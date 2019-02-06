Airbnb launches new Adventures product

Airbnb has launched Adventures, an expansion of Airbnb Experiences that includes the opportunity for guests to channel their inner Phileas Fogg and travel around the world in 80 days.

This voyage across six continents joins other adventures now available to book through hosts on Airbnb ranging from tracking lions on foot with Sabache Warriors in Kenya to hunting for UFOs with Nate in Arizona.

Airbnb Adventures is a new collection of bucket list worthy multi-day experiences hosted by local experts that take intimate groups to epic, off-the-beaten-path locations and immerses them in unique cultures and communities.

Guests can now enjoy a six-day Galapagos Slow Food Safari, experience the wonders of Oman or camp on a cliff in Colorado - all you have to do is show up.

“Getting access to epic and transformational travel has never been easier than through Airbnb Adventures,” said Joe Zadeh, vice president, experiences, Airbnb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like Airbnb Experiences, people can escape their day-to-day and put their screens and devices away but now instead of just a few hours, they have the option to be fully immersed off-the-beaten-path, to push themselves out of their comfort zones and have experiences that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

The breadth of Airbnb Adventures reaches far beyond the challenging to match every passion and skill level.

Across each corner of the world, these 200 or more adventures range from cliff camping to kayaking to cultural immersions.

They are hosted by experienced locals that have fascinating stories to share, and because they always take place in intimate groups, guests can look to learn, make personal connections, seek challenges and grow.

According to the ATTA, the international adventure travel market in 2017 could be valued at over $683 billion, up 21 per cent from 2012.

With more travellers seeking adventure than ever before, Airbnb is looking to democratise the industry, offering more attainable experiences that are designed to unlock the power of nature, are led by locals and cater to a breadth of interests and abilities.