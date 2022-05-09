ATM 2022: Emaar Hospitality Group continues to strengthen its presence in the hospitality sector

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality, and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, and the manager of the hotel brands Address Hotel + Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts, is the official hotel partner again this year at the Arabian Travel Market, a leading travel and tourism event in the region.

With the continued success of Arabian Travel Market in fostering business opportunities and relationships in the global travel industry, Emaar Hospitality Group participates as one of the leading hospitality groups in the region. Arabian Travel Market will welcome the world from Monday, 9th May to Thursday, 12th May as industry experts are invited to connect with regional peers to explore future possibilities, predict trends, and reimagine solutions across the sector of travel and tourism.

This year marks a remarkable recovery of the travel and tourism industry around the world as hotels are nearing the same levels of occupancy as before the pandemic. Hotels across Emaar Hospitality Group’s diverse portfolio have achieved high occupancy rates in Q1, and these are expected to rise further during the year.

Emaar Hospitality Group has been focused on reinventing practices and products along with new investments toward the expansion of hospitality brands across the region. The diverse portfolio of brands, including Address Hotels + Resorts, a premium luxury hotel and residences brand, and Vida Hotels and Resorts, an upscale lifestyle hotel and residences brand, will now extend to offer its iconic services to guests at new, exciting locations within the UAE and at up-and-coming, highly anticipated destinations across the Middle East.

The first opening of this year is the most monumental as it marks the first expansion of the Palace Downtown which is a part of the group’s luxury segment of Address Hotels + Resorts. Palace Fujairah is set to welcome guests in the coming months as a luxury resort in the culturally rich and scenic surroundings of Fujairah and this resort is expected to attract domestic as well as international tourists.

Emaar Hospitality Group has announced 5 new openings with properties located in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Creek Harbour – which are all key developments of Emaar Properties PJSC.

Vida Hotels and Resorts which is known for its choice of upscale and stylish locations in Dubai, will open new venues in Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. The opening of Vida Dubai Marina is scheduled for end of 2022 while Vida Dubai Mall will open in 2023.

Followed by the success of Vida Creek Harbour, EHG will launch 3 hotels and branded residences at this iconic waterfront development. The next launch at this location will be Address Grand Creek Harbour that is scheduled to open at the end of 2022 and will be followed by the openings of Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, and Vida Creek Beach in 2023. This will be a cluster development of Emaar Hospitality Group located in the thriving community of Dubai Creek Harbour.

Following the success of international openings last year including Address Istanbul and Vida Marassi Al Bahrain, the group is pleased to announce further expansion across major and upcoming destinations in the region.

Address Beach Resort Bahrain is set to open its doors this year and will mark the debut of the Address brand in Bahrain. This beachfront property will offer advanced lifestyle facilities and services of Emaar Hospitality Group, alongside the currently operating Vida Marassi al Bahrain.

Additionally, the openings of Address Marassi Marina and Vida Marassi Marina in Egypt will follow in 2023. The launch of these projects will mark the first opening under the brand of Vida Hotels and Resorts in Eygpt and will be the third opening of Address Hotels + Resorts in the country. With these projects, the group will significantly add to the success of the master-planned lifestyle and tourist potential of Egypt.

Emaar Hospitality Group, known to make its presence at the most niche and luxury markets, is pleased to announce landmark openings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The opening of Address Jabal Omar Makkah is scheduled for 2023 and will be a milestone achievement which allows the group to make its mark in the ever-growing landscape of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-towers of Address Jabal Omar will occupy a strategic location near the Grand Mosque and will appeal to global visitors with its premium hospitality services and striking architecture. This hotel will offer 1,484 rooms, numerous amenities, and a sky bridge that features a prayer area with spectacular views of the Grand Mosque. This property is set to meet the growing demand for luxury hospitality services in Makkah in accordance with the highest international standards.

Through a joint venture with Giorgio Armani, Emaar Hospitality Group will be managing the highly acclaimed Armani brand in Saudi Arabia for the first time, following its success in Dubai and Milan. Moreover, the group is pleased to announce its second opening in the Diriyah Gate Development with the launch of Address Diriyah Gate. Both luxury hotels will be located within the master development of Diriyah Gate, an upcoming global destination.

“We are excited to bring the concept, experience, and legacy of Emaar Hospitality Group to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The three upcoming properties subscribe to our forward-thinking philosophy as The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a target destination in our Group’s expansion strategy. We are delighted to create our presence at prime locations including the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the most-anticipated Diriyah Gate Development. We see immense potential as our homegrown brands fit well into the rich cultural and historical landscape of the country”. – Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality.

In line with this year’s theme of “The Future of International Travel and Tourism” at Arabian Travel Market, Emaar Hospitality Group emphasizes the leading hospitality trends in the post-pandemic world. The group has redirected its strategy to provide wellness experiences with an increased focus on beachfront properties, a new spa menu that features healing and wellness services across Address Hotels + Resorts along with tailor-made wellness experiences for in-house guests. To cater to the new generation of mindful and conscientious travelers, the group is also working to implement sustainable solutions including food waste reduction in partnership with food banks, sustainable efforts in line with DTCM, and initiatives with Palamade.

Additionally, contact-less and digitization of services in the hospitality sector has become a key focus and Emaar Hospitality Group aims to align its customer experiences by introducing contact-less check-ins, in-room technology, and overall paperless procedures.

As a group that keeps guests at the heart of hospitality experiences, it is crucial to align with the changing environment that is guided by a new generation of travelers.

Emaar Hospitality Group was recognised as the World’s Leading Hospitality Development Company 2021 by World Travel Awards