Hertz launches new car rental subscription service

Hertz has unveiled My Hertz Weekend, a flexible new monthly car subscription service which gives customers access to a car every weekend.

The new service, starting in Italy, allows Hertz customers to choose between three sizes of car – small, medium or large – knowing that they can use a vehicle in the selected category every weekend of the month.

Customers can currently subscribe to My Hertz Weekend in either Milan, Turin or Bologna, giving them access to their chosen size of car – with unlimited mileage and a free additional driver included.

To use the service, subscribers choose a Hertz pick-up point from a list of participating locations across the city in which they subscribe.

This then becomes their “base” Hertz location where the car will be available at their disposal – without having to confirm use on a specific weekend.

My Hertz Weekend gives subscribers flexible collection times, with the ability to pick up their chosen size of car between 14:00 on Thursday and 06:00 on Sunday, returning it by 12:00 on the following Monday at the same Hertz outlet chosen as their base.

Prices start from €195 per month.

Tracy Gehlan, senior vice president, Hertz Europe, said: “My Hertz Weekend is a flexible product that breaks free from the classic rental formulas and is a genuine alternative to car sharing and long-term rental.

“In addition to the initial launch cities, we plan to expand this offering to other Hertz locations in Italy and Europe.”

My Hertz Weekend is part of Hertz’s continued commitment to meet consumers’ unique and individual transportation needs – and comes as Hertz launches Hertz My Car, its first subscription service in the US.