ANANTARA VELI MALDIVES RESORT TO REOPEN IN DECEMBER

A range of treatments will be available in the Balance Wellness by Anantara Spa

The Anantara Veli Maldives Resort will welcome guests again this December, following an extensive nine-month renovation.

The adults-only property will reopen on 1 December, showcasing a new top room category and newly designed restaurants and spa.

A spokesperson explained: “All villas have been fully renovated in a traditional-meets-contemporary tropical style, using a natural palette of wood and stone, cool fabrics and rattan finishes and the latest in high-tech comforts.”

The 148-square-metre Beach Pool Villa is a new room category, featuring sliding glass doors that open onto a private pool, with the beach and ocean a few steps beyond. There are six beach pool villas, each with their own dedicated villa host.

The relaunch of Anantara Veli will see the introduction of a new wellness concept which allows guests to book a Wellness Villa experience. It includes light, sound and scent therapy in their villa, Ayurvedic spa amenities, an earthing mat for meditation, and a wellness minibar with herbal teas, healthy shakes, and wholefood snacks.

All stays in a Wellness Villa include a wellness consultation upon arrival, daily fitness or yoga, a healthy cooking class, and 20% savings on treatments at the Balance Wellness by Anantara Spa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spa’s wellness options include Ayurvedic treatments, epigenetics, IV therapy and a new hammam. Multi-day wellness retreats are personalised by the resident naturopath and nutritionist, personal trainer and yoga and lifestyle coach.

The resort has partnered with luxury skincare brand marocMaroc to offer hammam treatments, and guests can also experience products from 111Skin, which is favoured by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham.

The new restaurant Cumin offers Indian Ocean cuisine, alongside the fully renovated contemporary Japanese restaurant, Origami, and the oceanfront Dhoni Bar.

Vegetables served at all the island’s restaurants will be from the new on-site hydroponic farm, the Maldives’ first vertical farm with organic, year-round harvests. Produce includes different species of lettuce, tomato, micro-greens, herbs, and capsicum.

The resort is located 30 minutes by speedboat from Male International airport.