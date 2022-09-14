The Plaza Appoints Luigi Romaniello as Managing Director

The Plaza New York has appointed Luigi Romaniello as its managing director. In this role, Romaniello will oversee all aspects of the luxury hotel, including daily operations, guest experiences and continued growth strategies.

A seasoned hospitality veteran with 30 years of experience in the industry, Romaniello’s extensive resume includes a 22-year tenure with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, where he led three consecutive openings in international markets. Most recently, he served as managing director at Rosewood Baha Mar in the Bahamas, where he successfully opened and positioned the resort to achieve top performance within the brand and region. Throughout his career with Rosewood, Romaniello held various key management positions at several properties, including Caneel Bay, A Rosewood Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands; Rosewood Crescent Hotel in Dallas; Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas; The Mansion on Peachtree in Atlanta; and launched Rosewood Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Prior to joining Rosewood, Romaniello began his hospitality career in Dallas at the Grand Kempinski Hotel. He then worked his way up with Stouffer Hotels, where he held leading roles at the brand’s Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Peter Islands Resorts in the British Virgin Islands.

Romaniello in a press statement says he is humbled at the opportunity to join The Plaza team and looks forward to taking the hotel to new heights with authentic yet modern touches. Romaniello was born in Rome and studied hotel and restaurant management at the University of Houston in Texas. He resides in New York City.