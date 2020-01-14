van Enk appointed head of distribution at British Airways

British Airways has appointed Rogier van Enk to the role of head of distribution, reporting to chief commercial officer, Andrew Brem.

Joining this month from Finnair, van Enk will continue to develop British Airways’ distribution strategy, further evolving its New Distribution Capability with advanced technological, sales and product support capabilities for the benefit of our customers.

NDC facilitates access to a richer and more complete inventory from the airlines, as well as access to the wider range of services they offer, than was possible through legacy systems.

To access these benefits, travel agencies can connect directly to British Airways’ NDC APIs, use an increasing number of aggregator solutions or book through the booking portal provided by IAG.

Brem said: “I am delighted to welcome Rogier into this key role where he will continue to innovate NDC and enhance the product offerings for closer cooperation between British Airways and its key partners.

“It’s an exciting transformation for the travel industry that benefits all parties, especially customers. Rogier brings a wealth of experience and will be a great addition to the team.”

During his eight years at Finnair, van Enk worked across digital, analytics, distribution and commercial strategy.

van Enk said: “I’m excited to join British Airways and build on the momentum of continued growth and success of NDC and the distribution strategy more broadly.

“The airline is a leader in this area and recently achieved IATA’s highest certification level available, [email protected]

“I am looking forward to driving further successful collaborations in 2020.”