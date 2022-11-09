UPTON ESTATE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB IN OCHO RIOS

Give yourself the perfect golf vacation, with rolling fairways lined by sweeping views of the sea and mountains.

This magnificent 18-hole course rises 700 feet above sea level in the lush hills of Ocho Rios, with a practice range, putting and chipping greens, pro shop, restaurant, and snack shack.

As a guest of Sandals, there are three resorts within close reach of this magnificent golf club and course, green fees are included.

Complimentary transfers from Sandals Ochi and Sandals Royal Plantation (15 minutes) and from Sandals Dunn’s River (25 minutes)

Guests of Beaches Ocho Rios can take advantage of a free shuttle bus to the club which runs on the hour but you will have to pay a green fee.

My wife and I staying at Beaches did just that, and boy are we glad we did. As members of a golf club back in England, we decided to bring our shoes, gloves etc and play a round at this much lauded golf course.

The club house was magnificent and although not yet open,we understand this is not until next week, golfers and visitors alike will find a wonderful clubhouse with a terrace offering food and bev with sweeping views across the wonderful course.

The pro shop is every golfers dream, with the major brands stocked and some amazing offers.

We hired a set of clubs each which was our first major surprise, a brand new set of Titleist clubs with new scotty cameron putters was placed into our buggy, some of the clubs were so new, they had their wrapping still on the heads and grips, fabulous.

Them we met or caddy, Everett, a seasoned 30 year veteran of the course who knew every distance, and every slope of every green. He was a real help and great company. The caddies are not Sandals employees so if you can, as we did, leave a generous tip, they deserve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The course was in great shape, there wasn’t a hole among the 18 that we didn’t enjoy playing. Narrow fairways and minuscule drop-off greens with sweeping views of the sea and mountains await every golfer and the course offers a real test of golf no matter your handicap.

After just over 3 hours we had completed our round with a pretty decent score and headed for a cold drink and then some shopping in the pro shop.

If you are staying at one of the Sandals properties around Ocho Rios or at Beaches and like us are into your golf, put this down on the one of the things you must do whilst on your vacation, it would be a shame to be this close to a course this good and not to have played it. The club has everything you need to play a round in case you don’t want to bring any of your golf gear with you, shoes, clubs, balls ( you get a sleeve of 3 Pro V1’s as you book your round) and tees.

When the clubhouse finally opens next week it will offer golfers a fabulous place to meet before a round and clearly somewhere to meet after and discuss how you missed that putt on the 16th!

For more information go to https://www.sandals.com/golf/jamaica/