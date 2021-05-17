United Airlines to step up capacity next month

United Airlines plans to fly 80 per cent of its United States schedule in July when compared to the same month of 2019.

At the same time, the carrier said bookings for summer travel are up 214 per cent compared to 2020 levels.

United will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C and Yellowstone/Cody, WY.

The airline is also adjusting its flight times at its hubs at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport to provide more convenient options for customers.

Internationally, United is giving travellers more options to visit Europe from New York/Newark by adding an additional weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia and operating a larger aircraft to Athens, Greece.

“This July we’re taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United.

“By adjusting our bank structures at two key hub airports, we’re able to offer our customers easy connections to destinations across the Unites States so they can start their vacations at times convenient for them.”

United is resuming and adding new routes and increasing its domestic network by 17 per cent compared to its June schedule.

“As we start to see a strong desire from our customers to travel internationally to re-opened countries, we are excited to move up service and add a fourth weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United.

“And with the additional seats we’re adding to Athens, Greece, we continue to make creative adjustments to match our service with customer trends.”

With customers continuing to book travel to re-opened destinations across the Atlantic, United is resuming and adding to its flights to Europe.