Lisbon welcomes back British travellers with open arms

With Portugal included on the green list for travellers from England, and the country opening its borders to British holidaymakers, officials in Lisbon have said they are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to the sunny, culture-packed destination.

One of the top travel destinations and already a popular city escape known for its World Heritage architecture, history, mouth-watering cuisine and shopping, Lisbon is also home to golden Atlantic beaches, charming coastal towns and picturesque rural areas and nature reserves abundant with wildlife, promising an unforgettable getaway for every travel taste.

From the banks of the mighty Tagus River to Lisbon’s famous seven hills, all of the city’s tourist areas are open to visitors including the historic neighbourhoods of Alfama, Bica, Bairro Alto, Mouraria and Graça with their museums, monuments and attractions.

In Lisbon travellers can also enjoy the elegant resort of Cascais, the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage hillside town of Sintra, World Surfing Reserve Ericeira, the grand palaces of Mafra, the vast sandy shores of the Costa da Caparica, the wineries of Azeitão and some of Lisbon’s most beautiful beaches in Arrábida – home to over 100 square kilometres of protected rural area.

Meanwhile, travellers who have missed the pleasures of al fresco dining in the sunshine while enjoying the freshest of seafood or a chilled glass of wine will find Lisbon’s restaurants waiting to serve them delicious local specialities, from grilled sardines and salt cod to the award-winning white wines of Fernão Pires and Muscatel.

Paula Oliveira, executive director at Lisbon Tourism Association said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome back British tourists to Lisbon, a place to discover the perfect balance of city and nature in a destination that boasts up to 290 days of sunshine a year.

“Whether it’s the buzz of urban life or the region’s spectacular coastline and countryside, Lisbon has so much to offer and all just a short flight from the UK.”

World Travel Awards

Lisbon is considered the World’s Leading City Break Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Image: Jan Wlodarczyk / Alamy Stock Photo