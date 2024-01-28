United Unveils New Summer Flights to Top Outdoor North American Destinations

United have announced it will offer more than 100 new flights to cities in the U.S. and Canada this summer, making it easier for travelers to connect to some of the most picturesque destinations in North America including Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and Canadian cities like Calgary, Vancouver and Halifax.

During the pandemic, the airline saw an increased demand from travelers wanting to get outdoors and explore scenic destinations like national parks and mountain towns.

United expects the trend to continue this year and is flying its largest schedule to Alaska in the past decade and significantly expanding flying between the U.S. and Canada. This summer, United will also have nearly 70 daily flights to national park destinations like Bozeman, MT, Jackson Hole, WY and Kalispell, MT.

United remains the largest U.S. carrier to Canada this summer with over 150 daily flights between the countries, serving nine destinations in Canada from all seven of its U.S. hub airports. Since the partnership between United and Air Canada expanded in 2022, United has grown by over 70% in the Canadian market, fueled by the shared goal to increase accessibility between the two countries. Today, United customers can quickly connect to 25 more Canadian cities on Air Canada – all while enjoying the benefits of the carriers’ MileagePlus® and Aeroplan loyalty programs.

“We know people want to get outdoors this summer and United is making it easier than ever to get to fun destinations across North America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Alliances. “From adding non-stop service to places previously only reachable through multiple connections to leveraging our relationships with airline partners like Air Canada, we’re giving customers lots of options to unlock new experiences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re hoping to hike, stargaze or just take in the great outdoors, January is the ideal time to start charting your summer adventure. Tickets for the new nonstop flights are on sale now in the United app and on United.com.

Canada

This summer, United will strengthen its position as the largest U.S. carrier to Canada, offering the most flights to the most destinations.

United will serve nine Canadian cities with more than 150 daily average flights between the U.S. and Canada, including:

The resumption of flights between Halifax-Newark/New York, Vancouver-Washington, D.C, Winnipeg-Denver, and service from Chicago to Winnipeg and Quebec City, all starting in May.

Flying larger planes to Edmonton and Montreal from its hubs in Denver and New York/Newark, respectively.

Adding more flights to popular destinations including Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa.

Alaska

United will offer 10 daily flights to Alaska on average this summer – the most in over a decade. The airline will introduce the only nonstop flight from Washington, D.C. to Anchorage.

United will serve Anchorage from Washington/Dulles and Fairbanks from Denver. Both nonstop, daily routes will begin seasonal service on May 23.

United’s Summer U.S. and Canada Schedule by Hub

United will offer something new for flyers out of all seven of its U.S. hubs this summer, adding over 100 new flights. Denver and Houston will each have over 40 new North American flights while Washington, D.C. and Chicago will each have more than 20 new flights.

Denver

As Denver’s largest airline, United will offer more than 500 daily departures this summer and more than 100 routes will be on mainline aircraft – the most in more than 20 years. With more than 40 new summer flights launching this year, Denver will continue to serve as a major gateway to National Parks, and new destinations in Canada.

Mountain town locations including Vail, Sun Valley, and Kalispell/Glacier will each see an additional daily nonstop flight from Denver this summer. United will also increase flying to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport with five daily nonstop flights, starting mid-May.

Nonstop, year-round service from Winnipeg will resume May 23 for the first time since 2020. The airline will also fly bigger planes more often between Edmonton and Denver.

United will continue to be the largest airline to ski destinations with an average of nearly 40 daily flights to 11 of the most popular winter sports destinations.

Houston

Nonstop service between Houston and Ontario, California will resume in May 2024 for the first time since 2022. United plans to fly 100 routes with dual cabin aircraft this summer from Houston.

United will add more than 40 new flights from Houston to some of the most popular U.S. destinations this summer, including Tampa, Boston, Charleston and Miami.

Chicago

Windy City residents will have access to over 500 daily nonstop flights, including 20 new flights and resumed service to two Canadian cities.

Two popular Canadian destinations return to Chicago O’Hare International Airport in May as United resumes nonstop service to Winnipeg and Quebec City. The airline will also increase its flying from the hub to Toronto and Montreal.

For those hoping to explore National Parks or visit mountain towns, United is adding additional daily flights to destinations including Yellowstone National Park (BZN) and Aspen, CO. The airline will also increase flying to cities like San Jose, CA, New York, NY, and Panama City, FL.

And as United takes delivery of more Airbus A321neo aircraft, more travelers out of Chicago will get to enjoy flying on these new planes this summer. Service on the Airbus 321neo will expand to include nonstop routes to San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Oregon. United is currently flying the A321neo between Chicago and Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and Fort Myers.

Washington/Dulles

United customers in Washington/Dulles will be able to fly nonstop to Alaska for the first time with new daily service to Anchorage on a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The addition is one of more than 20 new daily flights coming to Dulles International Airport this summer.

On May 2, United will resume daily nonstop seasonal service to Vancouver on a Boeing 737 MAX 8, previously only flown on weekends in summer 2019.

Additional flights will be added to cities across the U.S. including Phoenix, AZ, Kansas City, MO, San Antonio, TX, and New Orleans, LA.

Los Angeles

United is adding ten new summer flights with service out of Los Angeles International Airport.

The airline will add more flights to Hawaiian destinations like Honolulu and Kauai, in addition to Baltimore, MD and Boise, ID.

Newark/New York

City dwellers looking for outdoor adventures this summer are in luck with new options from Newark Liberty International Airport.

United will resume seasonal nonstop service to Halifax on May 23, and begin using mainline aircraft on flights to Montreal starting in August.

United is making it easier for New Yorkers to visit Yellowstone National Park, increasing from one daily flight to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to twice daily during the peak summer season.

San Francisco

San Franciscans will enjoy additional daily flights to Calgary and Honolulu this summer.