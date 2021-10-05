Ukraine showcases technical prowess at Expo 2020

Ukraine has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 with a flag-raising at Al Wasl Plaza, followed by a cultural performance by the National Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments of Ukraine (NAONI).

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Iryna Novikova, deputy minister of economy of Ukraine, and Mykhailo Lev, acting head of the state space agency of Ukraine.

Nahayan said: “Through its participation, Ukraine shares with us ideas on innovation, sustainable development and energy efficiency, and sheds light on the uniqueness and originality of the Ukrainian people and culture through the prism of modern technologies.

“In this regard, I would like to express our appreciation to Ukraine, the commissioner general, and the wider team for Ukraine’s unique participation in this Expo.”

Designed in the shape of an ear of wheat to symbolise grains of hope, new ideas, projects and people, the Ukraine pavilion combines smart living, smart thinking and smart feelings, with the latest technology proving that a better future is possible.

Among the innovations on display is an e-bike with a range of 380 kilometres, all from a single charge, as well as a set of blinds that use sunlight to generate electricity.

Describing Expo 2020 Dubai as “an extraordinary event for the entire world,” Novikova added: “Today’s problems are too complex to be solved in isolation.

“Finding solutions to global problems requires society to be prepared to act regardless of geography, institutional boundaries, industrial clusters or a cultural diversity.

“Ukraine is set to leave its mark at Expo 2020 Dubai - the Ukraine pavilion is full of innovative ideas and is a platform demonstrating the possibilities of a smart approach, reducing damage to nature, rationally using resources and territories, creating sustainable and simple products.”

Located in the Opportunity District, the Ukraine pavilion details the country’s history and culture, providing a powerful blueprint for society and showcasing works by contemporary Ukrainian artists, including Victor Sidorenko, Serhiy Melnychenko, Oleg Tistol, Egor Zigura and Stepan Ryabchenko, as part of an exhibition, ‘Ellipsis’.

Running until March, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.