Ukraine International Airlines Extends Suspension of Flights Until February 19th

Considering the current military-political situation, Ukraine International Airlines extends the suspension of regular and charter flights from/to Ukraine until 23:59 February 19, 2023, Kyiv time.

UIA emphasizes that it stays in touch and will continue to stay in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Given the difficult situation under martial law, the air carrier draws attention to the possibility of forced delays and feedback complications on the service channels of communication with passengers and counts on understanding.

All passengers of the airline and citizens of Ukraine who are abroad and must return to Ukraine must register on the State Registration of Ukrainian Citizens website: https://friend.mfa.gov.ua/. Registered citizens will be provided with information about flights to the specified points and points of arrival in Ukraine.

All up-to-date information on the future status of flights will be provided on the UIA official website.

Passengers of canceled flights will be informed of further actions by e-mail or phone indicated in the booking. Passengers are requested to check that UIA has up-to-date contact information – e-mail and individual mobile phone number.

IMPORTANT! For consultation or tickets reissuing, we recommend contacting the agencies where the tickets were purchased or the Airline’s Customer Support Center after the lifting of martial law in Ukraine.

Passengers of canceled flights will be able to use the following opportunities:

Tickets reissue of flights that were canceled from February 24 to new dates after the stabilization of the situation;

Cancellation of the booking so that the ticket remains active for reissuance to new dates, which can be specified later;

Promo code for the full amount of the ticket;

Refund of the ticket price. Please note that it is not possible to specify the exact terms of the refund;

The validity period of all promotional codes issued before March 31, 2022 is automatically extended until March 31, 2024;

Passengers who would like to receive a refund of the cost of the promo code will be given this opportunity. However, it is not possible to specify the exact refund dates.

For charter flight passengers, please contact your travel operators for information on the status and schedule of charter flights