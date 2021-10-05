Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai to open this month

Centara Hotels & Resorts will expand its global collection of resorts with the opening of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai on October 14th.

The new family-friendly destination, which is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures, promises fun-filled, activity-packed stays for all ages.

The new resort – a joint venture with master developer Nakheel, creator of the award-winning Palm Jumeirah and the new Deira Islands waterfront city – will bring a new concept in hospitality to Dubai.

The property is nestled in a prime waterfront setting on the Deira Islands, overlooking the Arabian Gulf just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the newly opened Souk Al Marfa seafront souk.

The location offers 607 rooms and suites, ranging from superior, family and mirage rooms to junior and two-bedroom suites with 32 to 95 square metres of bright, contemporary space and panoramic city or sea views.

A range of culinary and social venues can be enjoyed at a choice of nine dining experiences.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, our inaugural resort in the UAE, as we continue to bring our timeless values of Thai hospitality to travellers around the world.

“The Centara Mirage concept immerses visitors in a world of wonders, creating unparalleled guest experiences.

“This marks another major milestone for Centara in 2021, following the opening of Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne in Vietnam and Centara Reserve Samui, the world’s first Centara Reserve resort in Thailand,” commented Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai becomes the first Centara property in the United Arab Emirates and represents the third Mirage family-themed resort worldwide.

“Our joint venture with Centara Hotels & Resorts is a shining example of our commitment to partnering with reputable, international hotel brands to bring new tourism concepts to Dubai in line with the government’s tourism vision.

“We are delighted that one of Thailand’s biggest, most popular hotel operators has chosen to invest in Dubai and help us create another unique offering at Deira Islands,” said Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel.