UAE golden jubilee drives Expo 2020 visitor numbers

Expo 2020 Dubai has seen 5,663,960 visits up to December 5th, with recent figures buoyed by the United Arab Emirates’ golden jubilee festivities.

Also on offer have been a raft of spectacular sport, music and cultural performances.

During October and November, a total of 5,383 government leaders, including ministers, presidents, prime ministers and heads of state, have graced the Expo site to speak at official events.

During his visit last week, president of France, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated Expo 2020 Dubai for “organising this exhibition and making it a success”.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are delighted with the figures, and that so many people chose to celebrate such a momentous occasion.

“Two months in, these numbers are a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in Expo, from the hosting of spectacular events that make people want to visit again and again, to the bringing together of global changemakers on a powerful platform for action and collaboration.”

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of November visitors came from outside the UAE, with the top international visitor countries including India, France, Germany, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UK.