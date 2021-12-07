Parker to step down as American Airlines chief executive

American Airlines has announced Doug Parker will retire as chief executive at the end of March.

Robert Isom, currently president of American, will succeed him.

Isom also will join the board of directors, while Parker will continue to serve as chair of the American board.

“I have worked with Robert for two decades and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next chief executive of American Airlines, which is truly the best job in our industry,” Parker said.

“Robert is a collaborative leader with deep operational expertise and global industry experience.

“His efforts to guide and support our team throughout the pandemic have been nothing short of phenomenal.

“We are well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery, and now is the right time for a handoff we have planned and prepared for.

“I feel extremely fortunate to hand the reins to this clear and capable leader.”



Isom will take up leadership of the airline early in the new year

Isom, who was named president in 2016, brings more than 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management.

“I am humbled to serve as CEO of American Airlines,” said Isom.

“Over the past several years, our airline and our industry have gone through a period of transformative change.

“And with change comes opportunity.

“Today, our more than 130,000 dedicated team members fly more people than any other United States airline on the youngest fleet of all the network carriers, and we are positioned to continue to lead the industry as travel rebounds.”

Find out more in the below video:

