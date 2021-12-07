IHG signs two Vignette Collection properties in Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the European debut of Vignette Collection following a multi-property deal.

In partnership with owner group JJW Hotels & Resorts (JJW), the signings in Portugal and Austria illustrate strong owner appetite for the new luxury collection.

The new flag launched less than four months ago as the seventeenth IHG brand.

The agreement between IHG and JJW also includes a new property for the voco hotels brand in the Algarve.

Karin Sheppard, IHG managing director, Europe, said: “We are delighted to announce our first European Vignette Collection signings through our partnership with JJW Hotels & Resorts.

“Complementing our existing luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Europe, these unique properties will meet the needs of travellers seeking a luxury stay experience, whilst maintaining each hotel’s authentic charm and individuality.”

Just minutes from the Vienna State Opera, Grand Hotel Wien has a long-standing reputation as one of the finest hotels in the city and will now join Vignette Collection.

It offers 205 guest rooms, ranging from superior rooms to a Presidential Suite.

In the Algarve, Penina Resort & Golf is famed for its high-class service, Portuguese charm and exceptional courses.

With 188 rooms, including Grand Suites, the hotel also offers meeting and banqueting space, four restaurants, two bars and now joins the new IHG brand.

Mohsen Al Jaber, vice-chairman of JJW Hotels & Resorts, added: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to announce the first signings of Vignette Collection.

“These unique properties, along with the addition of a new voco hotel, will offer the highest standards of excellence while retaining their own distinctive identity.

“We are also delighted to utilise IHG’s simplified conversion process for both its Vignette Collection and voco hotels brands.”