The Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed plans for UAE 51st National Day Concerts, unforgettable two nights of musical experiences to mark the UAE National Day weekend.

howcasing four unique pre-eminent musical talents and highlight the country’s rich tapestry of culture and artistic heritage, the concert series will take place on December 1 and 3. At Al Hosn, award-winning singer, Hussain Al Jassmi will perform on December 1, before singer Hamad Al Ameri take-over on December 3 to regale audiences with their unique blend of upbeat hits.

Doubling up the festivities, also taking place on December 3, Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain will welcome a double-header concert featuring the two singers Balqees and Fouad Abdelwahed.

Suitable for the entire family, the UAE 51st National Day Concerts are intended to appeal to UAE nationals and Arab expatriates, as well as international expatriates and tourists keen to absorb Emirati culture and musical performances during the country’s celebratory weekend.

DCT Abu Dhabi has also unveiled plans for a series of spectacular 10-minute fireworks shows on December 2, taking place at 9pm on the Corniche, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region. The Corniche fireworks display will light up the sky with the UAE flag and will be synchronised with music and a fleet of drones, as well as a laser show, welcoming residents and visitors for an unforgettable experience in a family-friendly atmosphere.



Tickets for the UAE 51st National Day Concerts are available via ticketmaster.ae

