Two-month long ITB China opens to online guests

The fourth edition of ITB China has launched and will be held as a purely virtual event.

The event will offer all participants a digital platform to meet, chat and exchange ideas with key industry players worldwide.

The virtual platform will open today and run for two months until the end of the year, connecting participants over an extended period of time for a total of 50 days.

“After months of preparation and hard work by our entire team, we as Messe Berlin are proud to officially open ITB China Virtual 2021,” said Martin Ecknig, chief executive Messe Berlin.

“For the first time ITB China goes fully digital.

“The tailormade new virtual platform will meet the ever-changing needs of our exhibitors and buyers, giving them a platform to explore opportunities, ideas and innovations with an optimistic future for our industry in mind,” he added.

Access the virtual platform of ITB China 2021 is available here.

By offering a longer digital trade show period, all industry attendees will get adequate time to connect with more business partners digitally, as well as discover brand-new products from the international exhibitors.

Participants will also have access to latest industry updates and gain critical business insights from Chinese and international travel and tourism experts.

Content sessions will gradually go live on the platform throughout the entire event duration.