Oman Air to return to Thailand as country reopens

Oman Air will resume flights between Muscat and Bangkok from November 11th.

The flights will operate twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday.

The Thursday flight will depart Muscat at 22:00 and arrive in Bangkok at 06:45 local time on Friday.

The flight from Bangkok will depart at 09:15 on Friday and arrive in Muscat at 12:35 local time on Friday.

The Saturday flight will depart Muscat at 09:00 and arrive in Bangkok at 17:45 local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saturday flight from Bangkok will depart at 20:05 and arrive in Muscat at 23:25 local time.

All flights are scheduled to operate with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports.

Guests travelling to Thailand should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.