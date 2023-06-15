Turkish Airlines, Türkiye’s ‘Most Valuable Brand’ for the Sixth Consecutive Time

The 2023 research study “TURKEY100 - Türkiye’s Most Valuable Brands” by Brand Finance, an international leading brand valuation organization, has been completed.

Turkish Airlines has once again claimed the top spot on the list, just like in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Turkish Airlines has successfully increased its value from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $2.02 billion, representing a 26% growth. The flag carrier airline, deserving of this title for the sixth consecutive time, solidified its position at the top.

“We Will Continue to Soar High”

On the title, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated, “We are proud to be Türkiye’s most valuable brand for the sixth consecutive time. We will continue to bring our brand, which represents the wings of Türkiye as dreamed 90 years ago, to even greater achievements. Just as we soar high in the blue sky, we will continue to soar high in the realm of brands. I thank all my colleagues who have contributed to this success.”

Brand Finance, one of the world’s leading independent brand valuation and consulting companies, has been aiming to bridge between marketing and finance since 1996. The company, which has been calculating the financial value of brands for over 20 years, evaluates the world’s largest 5,000 brands every year and prepares approximately 100 reports annually by ranking these brands based on country and sector.

