Turkish Airlines Rises to 8th Position in the Ranking of the Strongest Airline Brands

The international leading brand valuation organization Brand Finance has completed its 2023 research on the Strongest Airline Brands of the world. Turkish Airlines ranked 8th with 78.1 points.

Flag carrier which was in the 31st position in this category in 2022, gained significant momentum and entered the top 10 this year.

On the flag carrier’s rise in the rankings, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said: “We are proud to have risen to 8th place in the Strongest Airline Brands ranking among global airlines. We are particularly pleased to have raised our brand ranking by 23 steps compared to 2022. I would like to thank all my colleagues who have contributed to this success. With the responsibility of being our country’s national flag carrier and the power of being the airline that flies to the more countries than any other airline in the world, we will continue to carry our brand to many more successes.”

Brand Finance, one of the world’s leading independent brand valuation and consulting companies, has been aiming to bridge between marketing and finance since 1996. The company, which has been calculating the financial value of brands for over 20 years, evaluates the world’s largest 5,000 brands every year and prepares approximately 100 reports annually by ranking these brands based on country and sector.