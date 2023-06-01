CIO Jason Momoa announces ‘Kids Go Free’ on Yas Island this summer

Jason Momoa’s infectious energy continues to ripple around Yas Island as he shares his excitement in the latest ‘Kids Go Free’ summer campaign. Chief Island Officer Momoa takes matters into his own hands and declares that this summer, all kids can ‘Stay & Play’ for free on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Following his exciting adventures onboard the world’s fastest rollercoaster and after attempting to become Batman for a day at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and honing his drifting skills at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, Hollywood superstar Momoa never ceases to let out his playful personality wherever he goes, especially when showing fans how to #LiveitUpLikeMomoa with Yas Waterworld’s splash-tastic adventures.

Yas Island’s Kids Go Free packages offer families a wide array of leisure and entertainment offerings that are made to delight every preference. With Yas Island’s ultimate summer package, guests and little ones can enjoy endless fun where they can stay, play and dine for free all summer long.

To watch the video, click here.

https://www.webcargo.net/view-file/index/link-id/4309690/link-key/p1LLmUlc1n/file-id/38872903/?



Fans can tune to catch the series on Yas Island’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/

ADVERTISEMENT