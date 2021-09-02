TravelSupermarket completes Icelolly.com merger

Holiday comparison brands TravelSupermarket and Icelolly.com have joined together and become Ice Travel Group.

The deal, first proposed in mid-May, has now completed, with former Icelolly leader Richard Singer becoming chief executive of the new business.

Both brands are to be retained within the new group.

Singer explained that joining up the teams and resources will benefit consumers and the industry: “We will be able to help more British holidaymakers find and save money on their perfect holiday.

“By combining we can create and deliver a stronger and broader outbound and UK offer to benefit consumers and our partners.”

He added: “The deal is well-timed.

“Many people have not been able to get away for a long time.

“But, recently, holidaymakers from the UK have been steadily returning to the beaches and cities in Europe.

“Outbound demand is at last coming back and bookings are increasing for this and next year.

“I am thrilled to be leading the team at Ice Travel Group and look forward to developing the two brands as the travel industry recovers.”

MoneySupermarket Group is the major shareholder of the new business.

Palatine Private Equity and management, who have been involved with Icelolly for a number of years, hold a minority interest.

TravelSupermarket was founded in 2004 and is based in London and Ewloe, Wales; it helps UK consumers find and save money on holidays, flights, hotels, car hire and travel extras such as travel insurance and airport parking.

Icelolly was founded in 2005 and is based in Leeds; it is a travel intermediary specialising in package holiday comparison and deals.