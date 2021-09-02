Wizz Air to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for crew

Wizz Air had confirmed that Covid-19 vaccinations for all crews will be required as of December 1st.

The carrier said it was implementing the policy as part of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of its passengers and crews.

Wizz said vaccines would also support continued operations of its flights in the long-term.

The low-cost carrier is introducing COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its flight and cabin crews – or regular antigen/PCR testing in special cases – in light of research which demonstrates their effectiveness as the best available form of protection against Covid-19.

As governments increasingly mandate evidence of vaccinations for crews as part of national entry requirements, Covid-19 vaccinated crews are becoming more and more critical.

József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air Group, said: “At Wizz Air, our number one priority is the health and safety of our passengers and employees.

“We have a responsibility to protect crew and passengers on board by mitigating the risks of Covid-19, and vaccines play a vital role in this.”