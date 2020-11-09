Manchester Airport cuts operations to one terminal

With England returning to a national lockdown for a minimum period of four weeks, Manchester Airport is moving all its operations into terminal one in response to the drop in passenger numbers.

The move will come into effect from Wednesday and remain in place until further notice.

From this date, all passengers will depart and arrive from this terminal and should not use terminals two and three.

Passengers returning to Manchester after this date whose vehicles are parked in the terminal three multi storey car park will be contacted to advise them of this change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Smart, managing director at Manchester Airport, said: “The coronavirus pandemic poses an unprecedented challenge to our airport and to our wider industry, but we are determined to provide passengers with the best possible service in the circumstances, ensuring both their safety and comfort.

“When it became clear that England would enter a second national lockdown, we moved quickly to put an appropriate plan of action in place, which will safeguard the continued operation of our airport during these uncertain times.”

She added: “Changing our operation like this is not straightforward and I would like to thank our dedicated teams for their hard work in preparing for this scenario.

“We will keep this decision under constant review and communicate any further changes to our customers.

“I would encourage all passengers who will be travelling through Manchester Airport this month to ensure that they are familiar with all of the guidance in place, both from the UK government and at their destination.”

The UK government continues to advise against all but essential foreign travel and ignoring this guidance may invalidate travellers’ insurance policies.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline if they have any queries regarding service availability.

They are also encouraged to thoroughly read all guidance relating to coronavirus from both the UK government and the authorities in their destination before travelling.