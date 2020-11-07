Hilton signs to bring Curio brand to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Miral has appointed Hilton to bring two new and unique hospitality offerings to Yas Island, while it invests AED627 million (£130 million) in their development.

The WB Abu Dhabi, first Warner Bros. branded hotel in the world, will be operated and managed by Hilton under its upper-upscale Curio Collection by Hilton brand, while the serviced residences will be managed by DoubleTree by Hilton.

Signed by Mohamed Abdalla Alzaabi, chief executive of Miral, and Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president for Hilton in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, the agreement brings the two brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The deal also demonstrates a commitment from Miral to bringing exclusive hospitality venues to Yas Island, which further positions it as one of the top global destinations for entertainment, leisure and business.

Yas Island is already considered the World’s Leading Tourism Development Project by voters at the World Travel Awards.

BR Kiran, chief portfolio officer at Miral, said: “Hilton is a globally recognised partner, and we are honoured to be partnering with them to bring the Curio Collection by Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton brands to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

“This supports our strategy and vision of creating unforgettable experiences for every guest on Yas Island, while increasing the diversity of hospitality options available to them.

“We are confident that residents and visitors alike will welcome the diverse and flexible range of new accommodation options, while enjoying the unmatched experiences and unique attractions available to them on Yas Island.”

The agreement reinforces the existing collaboration, which was initiated in 2017 between the two companies and builds on Miral’s strategy to partner with leading global brands as a part of its long-term vision for Yas Island.

Miral first appointed Hilton back in 2017 to operate and manage the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, currently under construction on Yas Bay at the southern end of Yas Island.

Yas Island is also home to Ferrari World, considered the World’s Leading Theme Park by the World Travel Awards, while Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, MEA at Hilton, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Miral on these two new hotels, which will see us introduce two new brands to Abu Dhabi.

The WB Abu Dhabi, which will be part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, is a magnificent example of the sort of unique guest experiences we look for with Curio Collection, while DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences continues the successful growth of this brand in the UAE.

“Miral has a clear vision to develop Yas Island into a global destination and we look forward to being a part of this transformation.”

The WB Abu Dhabi, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, is set to become a unique hotel adjacent to the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park.

The hotel is currently more than 75 per cent complete and once finished will allow guests to experience recognizable characters from across Warner Bros.’ iconic collection of film, television and comics.

Set to open in 2021, the hotel will feature 257 rooms over eight levels, with guests able to access a range of amenities, including signature WB restaurants, WB store, a premier spa and fitness club, kids club, family pool and an exclusive rooftop pool overlooking Yas Island’s distinctive skyline.

DoubleTree by Hilton - Yas Island Residences currently stands at more than 75 per cent complete and is due for completion in 2021.

The property provides a variety of options that accommodate different needs, especially larger families looking for more space and in-room amenities.

A total of 156 units offer guests a range of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodation.

Full amenities will include in-room kitchenettes, gym, pool and a variety of recreation facilities.

The new hotels are all within walking distance from Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld – the World’s Leading Waterpark - and are in close proximity to Yas Island’s other attractions and experiences, including Clymb Abu Dhabi and numerous world-class food and beverage outlets on the Island.