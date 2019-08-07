G Adventures expands National Geographic partnership

National Geographic Expeditions has entered into its fifth year in partnership with G Adventures and has added eight new trips to their National Geographic Journeys collection.

The newly announced itineraries add three new countries to the Journeys product line: Ireland, Singapore and Greece, which are now on sale and available to agents and travellers around the world for 2020 booking.

National Geographic Journeys tours combine hands-on experiences, local connections, and a range of optional activities that create truly memorable moments.

On the new 2020 trips, for example, travellers will have the opportunity to learn about Irish folklore at a storytelling dinner in Dublin, Ireland; taste a culinary fusion on a street food walking tour in Singapore; and explore Athens’ ancient sites, including the Acropolis, alongside an archaeologist guide.

Each small-group tour will be led by a specially-trained chief experience officer, who will deliver unforgettable activities and experiences for travellers, while also allowing them flexibility and free time.

“We are thrilled to announce the new programme of trips for 2020,” said Heather Heverling, senior vice president of product management, National Geographic Expeditions.

“These itineraries will allow travellers to learn, experience, see and taste more than ever before.”

Adding to an already robust offering that includes 91 different National Geographic Journeys in 54 countries, the new trips for 2020 expand the product’s global reach even further, and offer travellers combinable itineraries that allow more time to explore a wider region.

For example, the 16-day trip to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile will take travellers on an action-packed adventure where they will tour the Mendoza wine country, dance the tango in Buenos Aires and enjoy the carioca lifestyle in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to these highlights, travellers will witness the thundering cascades of Iguaçu Falls and see thrilling wildlife in the wetlands of the Pantanal.

The new trips are a direct response to the feedback travellers have been giving us about the places they most want to explore next,” said Brian Young, G Adventures’ managing director for EMEA.

“From Ireland to Mexico, Greece to Bangkok, the new Journeys will bring people to some of the most in-demand travel destinations on earth, but in a way that is more authentic, immersive and sustainable than the typical vacation.

“It’s an adventure for the person who wants to learn more, do more, and share more of themselves with the world.”

The eight new trips in the National Geographic Journeys collection are now bookable online at National Geographic Expeditions and G Adventures as well as through travel agents.