Emirates adds seven additional destinations to route network

Emirates will be offering scheduled flights for passengers from seven additional cities in the month of July.

These include Khartoum (from July 3rd), Amman (July 5th), Osaka (July 7th) and Narita (July 8th) as well as Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 15th.

This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai following the announcement earlier this week that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7th, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, through Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.