Trafalgar to offer Best of Europe itineraries this autumn

In anticipation of a government announcement on where it might be safe to travel this year, guided holiday company Trafalgar has launched its new Best of Europe 2020 series.

The move opens up some of its most popular immersive and hassle-free trips in Italy, Spain, Greece, France and beyond for travel this September and October.

Exclusively for UK travellers, the trips will explore deeper into Brits’ favourite green-lighted European countries, while offering guests the peace of mind that their wellbeing needs are taken care of, with enhanced hygiene protocols and an expertly trained on-the-road team on every trip.

The series includes 15 departures across eight itineraries, with a maximum group size of 26.

On trips with more than 20 guests, one of Trafalgar-owner the Travel Corporation’s newly announced wellbeing directors will accompany the expertly trained travel director, providing additional wellbeing support to guests in a post-Covid world.

The on-the-road team will also be supported by a 24/7 head office response team who will closely government guidelines and international travel advisories.

“There is a lot of pent up travel demand, but we also recognise that in these challenging times, there is understandable concern.

“We have curated our new ‘Best of Europe 2020’ series to air-bridge destinations exclusively for British travellers.

“Each trip features the highlights and exclusive experiences of a Trafalgar holiday, while giving guests the essential reassurance that their wellbeing is in good hands,” says Rachel Coffey, director of sales and business development for Trafalgar in the UK & Ireland.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office, however, continues to advise against all but essential travel to anywhere in the world – though, this is expected to change in the coming days.