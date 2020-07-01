Greenall to lead Bespoke Hotels as chief executive

Bespoke Hotels has announced the promotion of Thomas Greenall to the position of chief executive with the company.

“Thomas has been with us for almost nine years, the last four as commercial director,” said Haydn Fentum, co-founder of Bespoke Hotels.

“He has been a key member of the executive team driving the business forward, during a period in which the business has expanded by every metric.”

“It’s a pleasure to witness the blossoming of fine young talent,” commented Haydn, who steps up to the role of chairman.

“Thomas represents the future of our business and after twenty years at the helm Robin and I are delighted to pass on the baton.

“It’s absolutely the right time for someone with the vision and energy that Thomas has demonstrated, to ensure the group continues to live up to the name – Bespoke solutions will be more important than ever as we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis into a much-changed world.”

Greenall comes from a family steeped in hospitality.

Greenall Whitley & Co was founded in 1762.

This later became the Greenall’s Group and included both De Vere and Village Hotels.

Married with two young children, he remains a keen sportsman – he was a National Hunt Jockey from 2003 to 2008 – but is more likely to be found on the golf course when family and business allow these days.

Greenall said: “Although my appointment could not have come at a more turbulent time, we see significant opportunities for Bespoke Hotels.

“We have a longstanding management team with a vast range of experience, flexible commercial structures and an eclectic portfolio.”

The Bespoke Hotel group was founded in 2000 and remains fully independent, managing over 100 UK hotels either as owner, joint venture, contract operator or turnaround consultant.