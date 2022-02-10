Trademark Collection by Wyndham to debut in Portugal

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has welcomed the opening of Fontinha Hotel Porto, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Portugal.

Set to open in April, the 49-room hotel will be located in Porto’s busiest shopping district, making it the ideal destinations for travellers seeking to experience the city’s rich culture, delicious cuisine and pleasant year-round weather.

Porto is Portugal’s second largest city, set along the Douro River estuary - one of the oldest European centres and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Fontinha Hotel Porto, Trademark Collection by Wyndham will be located near Rua Santa Catarina Street, one of the city’s most popular high streets with many local restaurants and attractions.

The hotel will boast stylish guest bedrooms and facilities, with a modern design drawing inspiration from the history and art craft of Porto.

It will also feature an on-site restaurant, a trendy lounge bar and a private garden.

Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travellers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, with each Trademark hotel maintaining its own unique attributes.

The new entry in Portugal follows the brand’s debut into Belgium (Brussels), Hungary (Budapest), Romania (Bucharest), Greece (Thessaloniki), in addition to further openings in the UK (Manchester and Sheffield) in 2021.

Christian Michel, vice president for development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Porto has become a popular city thanks to its rich culture scene and picturesque locales, which made it the perfect fit to launch the brand in this exciting market.

“We are thrilled to add Portugal to the exciting destinations where Trademark Collection by Wyndham can be found, which is testament to Wyndham’s recognition amongst owners and travellers.”