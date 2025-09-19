Tourism Fiji board appoints Dr Paresh Pant as new CEO

The Tourism Fiji Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paresh Pant as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer, following a rigorous global recruitment process.

Dr. Pant brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in tourism, hospitality, and aviation across Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand. Dr. Pant has previously held senior leadership roles with Tourism Fiji, including Regional Director positions in New Zealand and Australia, where he spearheaded major visitor growth and crisis recovery strategies. He is recognised as a visionary strategist who has consistently delivered transformative destination marketing strategies, sustainable visitor growth, and strong stakeholder partnerships.

Tourism Fiji Board Chair Ilisapeci Matatolu congratulated Dr. Pant on his appointment and expressed the Board’s confidence in his leadership: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pant back to Tourism Fiji at a pivotal time for the industry. His proven record of driving growth in key markets, combined with his deep understanding of Fiji’s tourism landscape, made him the clear choice for this role. He not only brings a wealth of global experience but also a genuine passion for Fiji and its people. The Board looks forward to working with him to strengthen Fiji’s brand globally, grow sustainable visitor numbers, and ensure our communities benefit from the tourism sector.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Viliame Gavoka also welcomed Dr. Pant, stating: “On behalf of the Fiji Government, we welcome Dr. Pant as the new Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Fiji. This appointment comes at a crucial time for the industry, as we chart a course towards long-term growth. I am confident Dr. Pant will bring in strategic leadership and vision to further strengthen Fiji’s global brand while supporting a more resilient and competitive tourism industry.”

In addition to his industry experience, Dr. Pant holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Tourism Strategy & Aviation Management from Griffith University, Australia, along with postgraduate qualifications in commerce and marketing from leading New Zealand universities.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this role at a time when Fiji continues to shine as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations,” Dr. Pant said. “Tourism is at the heart of Fiji’s economy and identity, and I am committed to building on our strong foundations to ensure long-term, sustainable growth that benefits our communities, industry partners, and the nation as a whole.”

Dr. Pant will officially assume his role as CEO of Tourism Fiji in the middle of October 2025.

