Call for Expressions of Interest for the Pafos (Kissonerga) Marine Development Project in Cyprus

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Cyprus is pleased to announce the official launch of the competitive tender process for the long-term DBFOT type concession of the Pafos (Kissonerga) Marine Development Project.

This landmark project spans a plot of 165.628 sq. m in Pafos (Kissonerga) and envisages the development of a state-of-the-art marina, featuring a capacity of 1.000 recreational vessel slots, including both wet and dry berths. The project also includes provisions for residential and commercial development, optional hotel infrastructure, and optional cruise ship facilities, aiming to firmly establish Pafos as a premier destination for nautical tourism in the Mediterranean.

The tender process will be conducted in two distinct competitive phases, open to all qualified economic operators, as follows:

1. Phase 1 - Expression of Interest: Interested and qualified economic operators are invited to express their interest and thereby gain eligibility to participate in the next stage of the process.

2. Phase 2 - Invitation to Tender: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to submit detailed bids for the award and signing of the concession contract.

The project is aligned with several strategic objectives, including the development of a high quality, fully serviced marina capable of hosting a broad spectrum of vessels; the enhancement of nautical tourism across Cyprus; the establishment of a safe and unified navigation zone along the coastline under the jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus; as well as the strengthening of the local economy and the reduction of tourism seasonality — all undertaken in accordance with the principles of sustainable development and environmental protection.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with its appointed advisors (a consortium comprising Deloitte Ltd and Triton Consulting Engineering S.A.), is committed to conducting the tender process in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, fully respecting the principles of equal treatment, transparency, and proportionality, as set forth in the relevant Cypriot and EU legislation.

The Contract Notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) and the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus. All tender documentation, including the Invitation to Submit an Expression of Interest and subsequent tender documents, are publicly available on the Cyprus Public Procurement Electronic Platform (www.eprocurement.gov.cy), where interested economic operators may register as Suppliers. The related announcement is available at the following direct link:

www.eprocurement.gov.cy/epps/cft/prepareViewCfTWS.do?resourceId=7869244

Interested parties are invited to submit their Expressions of Interest in accordance with the procedures and timelines outlined in the official procurement documentation, available through the designated platforms.

This significant development represents a major step forward in positioning Cyprus as a premier hub for maritime and nautical tourism, while fostering sustainable economic development and long-term growth.