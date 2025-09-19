Radisson RED London Twickenham scores an opening at Allianz Stadium

Following an impressive and extensive refurbishment, Radisson RED London Twickenham is now open at the home of England Rugby, the first Radisson RED property to open at a sports stadium. The hotel comprises 150 guest rooms, all-day dining, and easy access to the Allianz Stadium.

The hotel is nestled on the south side of the iconic Allianz Stadium and is part of the renowned stadium experience, which includes the World Rugby Museum, Twickenham Experience Conference & Events and TW2 Health & Fitness Club. With a comfortable night’s sleep complemented by all that the sought-after area has to offer, Radisson RED London Twickenham is more than a hotel, it’s a destination.

The 150 guest rooms reflect the hotel’s signature aesthetic, where bold design meets functionality. The Rose and Legend Suites are inspired by rugby legends, with each suite named after a sporting great. Guests will be immersed in England’s Rugby’s rich heritage, with rooms situated on the East and West of the Allianz Stadium. Each room has a playful yet sophisticated approach, featuring vibrant color palettes, chic furnishings, and striking artwork. Wireless charging points and Chrome Cast technology cater to tech-savvy travelers, ensuring a seamless and convenient stay.

A vibrant hub for connection

The Huddle Restaurant is Radisson RED London Twickenham’s dynamic food venue and social space, located on the ground floor. It offers all-day dining that can be enjoyed in-venue or as a grab ‘n’ go. In recognition of Twickenham’s reputation as a hub for international travel and sporting fans, the restaurant serves a menu with global dishes curated with locally-sourced ingredients in mind, from True Neapolitan Pizza to a “Guinness Afternoon Tea”, featuring miniature steak pies, traditional sandwiches, along with a selection of family favorites including burgers, beer battered fish and chips, steaks, and lasagna. The restaurant and bar offers guests a vibrant yet relaxed environment that nods to the location’s sporting heritage throughout the art and décor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reception area is the heart of the hotel, where guests can relax and enjoy a cool, refreshing drink on arrival, a coffee or light bite throughout their stay, or a grab ‘n’ go breakfast.

A destination for fun and flexibility

The Loft is located on the hotel’s mezzanine level and is a space to socialize and entertain with a calendar of events throughout the year. Vibrant cocktails are be crafted and served by the talented mixology team and include The Signature Cocktail of a smoky yet sour blend of mezcal, berry, lemon and bitters, along with the Hugo Spritz, Earl Grey G&T, and the non-alcoholic Harvest Highball, which boasts notes of lemon, apple, and ginger.

The area is ideal for meetings, with the flexibility to be divided into three areas, allowing for meetings, dining and breakout spaces. The hotel offers events and hospitality packages ‘By Design’ and provides the versatility to host standout events, with support from a professional team every step of the way.

From intimate celebrations to gatherings with a memorable buzz, the hotel’s flexible spaces and curated menus promise to set the venue apart from other hotels in the area. The space can comfortably seat 100 people and is also available for up to 200 guests for presentation-style meetings.

Featuring its own bar offering everything from standard beers to bespoke cocktails, The Loft offers guests the chance to create a truly unique and personal celebration.

Guests of Radisson RED London Twickenham can also enjoy complimentary access to TW2 Health and Fitness Club. The club offers a spacious and well-equipped gym as well as a sauna and indoor swimming pool for the ultimate chance to relax during the stay.

Bold and inspired design

Designed by Design LSM, Radisson RED London Twickenham, features a blend of high design and striking art coupled with Radisson RED’s comfortable beds, amenities and thoughtful extras. Reflective of the hotel’s position as part of the Allianz Stadium, the hotel and The Huddle Restaurant interiors feature nods to rugby and legends of past and present, alongside a rich and sophisticated color palette with deep dark walnut tones and vibrant reds.

Sandeep Kaushik, General Manager at Radisson RED London Twickenham says: “It is a monumental moment to open the first Radisson RED property at a sports stadium, and to bring a fresh and exciting energy to Twickenham and the surrounding area. We have worked together with Allianz Stadium and partners to bring together and celebrate Twickenham’s rich cultural and sporting legacy.”

Adela Cristea, Chief Development Officer for the UK, Ireland & Nordics at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “Bringing the Radisson RED brand to such an iconic sports stadium is a significant and exciting milestone. We’re proud to partner with the hotel’s much-valued owners, the Rugby Football Union, and management company Aimbridge on this groundbreaking project and we look forward to welcoming guests and creating memorable stays.”

With an increasing number of properties located at renowned sports stadiums, Radisson Hotel Group has grown to become one of the leading players in sports and events related hospitality in the UK & Ireland.

Radisson RED London Twickenham can be accessed in under an hour from central London via train or road and is only a 20-minute drive from London Heathrow Airport.

