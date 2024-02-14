Tourism Fiji and the Coral Gardeners Introduce the Coral Bouquet, a Gift for Loved Ones & the Planet

Every February around 570 tonnes of roses are imported to the UK, equating to a carbon emission of 30kg of CO2 per bouquet*. This year, Fiji, the South Pacific archipelago and top honeymoon destination, is offering lovebirds a sustainable gift alternative in the form of a Coral Bouquet, cultivated and planted for your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Home to the third-largest barrier reef in the world, The Great Sea Reef, known locally as Cakaulevu, Fiji is surrounded by beautiful but also fragile corals at threat from warming oceans. 100% of the proceeds from this alternative coral Valentine’s Day Bouquet go to support the work of leading coral restoration NGO, Coral Gardeners Fiji, who will plant and nurture a beautiful coral cluster in the name of love.

Conscientious gifters can purchase a Coral Bouquet via the Coral Gardeners website (link here) for $25 (approx. £21) per coral plant, add a personal message for their Valentine, and receive a downloadable card, including a picture of their fledgling coral bouquet, to send to their loved one on 14 February.

Much like a relationship, coral takes love, nurturing and time to flourish. This gift lasts way beyond Valentine’s Day, recipients will receive thoughtful updates from the Coral Gardeners about how their baby coral is growing.

Coral Gardeners is a grassroots organisation established by young surfers, free divers, and fishermen of French Polynesia. Since its creation in 2017 it has planted more than 100,000 corals in French Polynesia and Fiji, and now aims to plant a million corals around the world by 2025.

With a newly announced international hub in Fiji, headquartered at Six Senses Fiji, home of Coral Gardeners Fiji, and a Premium partnership with Tourism Fiji, Coral Gardeners Fiji is helping to regenerate and protect coral reefs through restoration and awareness efforts throughout the destination. The Coral Gardeners recently partnered with Warner Brothers on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie release, with Jason Momoa as their Chief Ambassador, helping to highlight coral bleaching and reef damage caused by climate change.

To spread the love, encourage further donations, and increase awareness of this important conservation work, Valentines are encouraged to share images of their coral bouquets, tagging @tourismfiji and @coralgardeners, and use the hashtags #coralvalentine and #wherehappinesscomesnaturally

For more information about Tourism Fiji, please visit www.fiji.com.fj.

Find out more about the Coral Gardeners’ important work at www.coralgardeners.org.