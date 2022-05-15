American Airlines will get college football fans to End Zone with more fights and seats

American Airlines is throwing the penalty flag on connecting flights this fall by adding almost 70 nonstop flights for some of the most popular college football games. The world’s largest airline will also add more seats to destinations throughout the season, connecting more fans to their favorite teams for game day. American currently serves more college cities than any other U.S. carrier.

“American is making it easier for college football fans to get from the gate to the gridiron this fall,” said Jason Reisinger, American’s Managing Director of Global Network Planning. “With new nonstop flights and more seats, we’re helping fans see the action in person. The American team is ready for game day with the youngest fleet of any U.S. network carrier and service that is second to none.”

Get ready for game day with 68 new flights

American is adding 68 new flights this fall for college football fans to get to the field faster.

In addition to these new flights, American will also fly larger aircraft on two routes, offering more seats for more fans:

Oct. 8: Texas A&M University at University of Alabama (BHM)

Flights between BHM and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

Nov. 5: University of Alabama at Louisiana State University (BTR)

Flights between BTR and DFW

Fans traveling on any of American’s domestic narrowbody aircraft have free access to live sports and news networks 24/7. Fans can access inflight entertainment on their personal devices.

No matter which team they support, fans should make sure they’re part of the AAdvantage® team prior to starting their journey. The reimagined AAdvantage loyalty program gives members more ways to earn status on the ground and in the air. Members not only earn valuable miles and Loyalty Points with every flight, but they can start their game day journey sooner with Group 6 priority boarding as soon as they enroll. AAdvantage members also earn miles and Loyalty Points on everything from team apparel to tailgating essentials in the AAdvantage eShopping portal and through the program’s many car rental, hotel and travel partners.