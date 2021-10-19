Timor-Leste celebrates national day at Expo 2020

The south-east Asian nation of Timor-Leste celebrated its Expo 2020 national day earlier with a flag-raising ceremony and s musical performance at Al Wasl Plaza.

This was followed by a colourful parade through the site.

Joaquim Amaral, coordinating minister of economic affairs of Timor-Leste, José Lucas do Carmo da Silva, minister of tourism, trade and industry and Julião da Silva, vice minister of foreign affairs and cooperation were welcomed by Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director, commissioner general office, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mohammed Al Ali said: “Timor-Leste’s pavilion allows us to be a part of an important conversation on the country’s aspirations to become a recognised tourist destination, and gives our visitors the unique opportunity to learn about its beautiful untouched nature and the need to conserve it.

“As the UAE is also a nation with youth constituting the majority of our population, we commend Timor-Leste on its efforts to empower its future generations as part of its 2030 Agenda, and share its vision on advocating for peace, justice and strong institutions under its strategic development plan 2011-2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Expo 2020, we hope to build on existing partnerships between our two countries as we explore the potential for enhanced collaboration in fields of mutual interest, such as youth empowerment, tourism and sustainable development.”

Timor-Leste gained independence in 2002, making it one of the world’s youngest countries.

With some of the most spectacular and untouched coral reefs in the world and stunning wildlife, it has rapidly become a must-visit destination for adventure seekers.

The Timor-Leste Pavilion showcases all of this, as well as the plethora of investment opportunities the country offers.