Tickets go on sale for Expo 2020 Dubai

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are now on sale to guests from around the world.

All UAE residents ages 18 and above who purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before August 14th will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a prized place for themselves and a guest at the star-studded Opening Ceremony on September 30th.

Headline acts for the event will be revealed soon.

The culmination of almost ten years of planning and preparation for Expo 2020, the ceremony will feature stunning visuals and world-class acts, and will take place at Al Wasl Plaza.

Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice president, communications, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This is a great moment of joy, pride and optimism for all of us.

“The UAE is a country where people of different languages, religions and race live together in harmony and we are thrilled to welcome the rest of the world to be part of this inclusive journey.

“Everyone is invited to share their success stories and their aims for a brighter, more resourceful and more collaborative future.

“As a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused progress, Expo 2020 has the power to shape the destiny of our world.”

With up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and interactive journeys for all ages – as well as more than 200 food and beverage options, the Expo site will be alive with sounds, rhythms and flavours from across the globe.

Season Passes, which allow holders unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, cost AED 495 (US$135), with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 per cent discount – and also doubling their chances of winning in the Opening Ceremony draw.

Family Packages are priced at AED950 (US$258), Multi-Day Passes, with unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at AED195 (US$53); and One-Day Tickets are priced at AED95 (US$26).

The Family Package includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, with additional benefits in the shape of discounts on food and beverage, a 25 per cent discount on five additional tickets, and an advance purchase photograph voucher worth AED125 to eternalise magical memories.