Third in series of #DubaiDestinations summer guides is released

The third in a series of interactive #DubaiDestinations summer guides titled ‘Staycations and Playcations’ has been issued. Developed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the guide lists the top-rated getaways in the emirate ranging from luxury hotels and beachfront resorts to recreation destinations and water parks.

The guide forms part the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which invites local and international audiences to enjoy an epic summer in Dubai. The campaign encourages residents and travellers to discover the city’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make Dubai a one-of-a-kind summer destination.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The third in our series of interactive guides, which forms part of the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, is designed to help families plan their leisure time during the summer. The “Staycations and Playcations’ guide lists destinations that residents, seeking to enjoy a break within the emirate, can visit during the Eid Al Adha holiday and the rest of the summer. The campaign is being implemented by Brand Dubai in cooperation with a range of stakeholders and the creative media community.”

The guide lists some of Dubai’s exceptional luxury resorts as well as premium resorts with a range of attractions for children. Those seeking fun-filled waterworlds to enjoy with family and friends can visit the many waterparks listed in the guide. The guide also lists other major recreational destinations in the emirate.

The start of the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign last week was marked by the release of the first two interactive #DubaiDestinations summer guides. The first guide lists 115 indoor destinations for children while the second guide features 40 exciting summer camps. Available in both English and Arabic, all the guides released so far can be accessed on Brand Dubai’s digital platforms including its website www.branddubai.ae and its Instagram account @branddubai.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Key partners in the #DubaiDestinations campaign include: the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; Dubai Municipality; the Roads and Transport Authority; the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dubai Sports Council; Dubai Ladies Club; Emaar; Dubai Holding; Nakheel Properties; Majid Al Futtaim Group; and Merex Investment Office.