Carnival Corporation sees gradual return to action

Seven cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation have now announced plans to resume guest cruise operations this summer.

Aida Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises will all be sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean.

Additionally, as the company continues to work with authorities to resume sailing in the United States.

Carnival Cruise Line has announced possible restart plans and hopes to begin operating sailings in July on three ships from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas.

The company and several of its brands are also hopeful that cruises will be allowed to sail to Alaska for part of the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collectively, the brands resuming sailings from global ports over the next several months will be using a gradual, phased-in approach, including limited itineraries that have been announced on 16 initial ships to date, representing nearly 20 per cent of the global fleet.

“For all of our brands, our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside employees, and the communities we visit,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“We are excited to have the majority of our leading cruise line brands resume sailings this summer, as we are seeing strong pent-up demand from our past guests and consumers in general to get away on a cruise, one of the world’s most popular vacations.”

Three Carnival Corporation brands – P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard and Princess Cruises – will each offer a series of cruises this summer sailing around UK coastal waters, including the inaugural sailing for P&O Cruises’ new flagship, Iona.

Cruises will also resume this summer around the Greek Islands with four of the company’s brands – AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn.

Additionally, Seabourn has announced plans to restart in the Caribbean with a series of new summer sailings out of Barbados.

Frizzell added: “The resumption of our cruises marks a critical step in the recovery of our brands and the industry as a whole, which provides a major economic impact and supports jobs across multiple sectors around the world.

“As our cruise line brands gradually resume cruising, we will continue to work as an industry to share important learnings and best practices to help ensure the resumption of cruise operations is done in the best interest of public health.”