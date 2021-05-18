Strong sales debut for Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line has seen its latest ship, Norwegian Prima, break sales records in recent days.

With voyages beginning August next year, the vessel, the first of six ships within an all-new Prima Class, will offer guests new itineraries and the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories.

“Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow to stern, was conceptualised with the guest in mind,” said Norwegian Cruise Line chief executive, Harry Sommer.

“With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation.

“Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests’ excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience.”

The line called Prima was the most in-demand ship ever, with record bookings on the first day and week of sales.

“Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL,” added Sommer.

“Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record.

“In addition, nearly 20 per cent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences.”