AHIC to return to Dubai in September this year

Bench Events has confirmed the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) will return to Dubai, as an in-person event, later this year.

The show, seen as a vital bellwether of the regional hospitality sector, will return on September 20th-22nd.

“Nothing has changed, and yet everything has changed,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench.

“After 16 years of organising AHIC, never before has it been so important to gather the industry together, one we all love and cherish so much, to map out the future.”

The show will combine the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) into a single event.

AHIC will thus bring together a larger group of investors, industry leaders, private equity firms, franchise owners and leading stakeholders, creating a robust buyer and seller platform with more opportunities under one roof.

“With their presence, we can have the much-needed conversations to rise from this pandemic together, enhancing the value of market insights, networking, time spent, and the potential of partnerships and opportunities,” said Worsley.

With the support of host partner Jumeirah the event will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai under the new banner of the Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC).

“With a recovering hospitality sector, Dubai is one of the safest locations to host an event,” added Worsley.

“I hope to share more with you as we finalise our plans.

“In the meantime, please register your interest today to ensure you receive future updates about the event.”