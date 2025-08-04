The Peninsula London introduces Claude & Co at Brooklands dining series this September

This autumn, Brooklands by Claude Bosi launches Claude & Co at Brooklands, an exciting new four-hands dinner series celebrating culinary innovation and international talent. Hosted at The Peninsula London’s iconic rooftop restaurant, this exclusive collaboration brings together world-renowned, Michelin-starred chefs from around the globe for an unforgettable dining experience.

Bonded by their culinary accomplishments and dedication to showcasing the very best produce, Claude Bosi has invited chefs he most admires to collaborate in the creation of a one-of-a-kind menu.

Bosi X Straker’s Best of British Game

The first event in the series will take place on 16th September, featuring renowned British chef Thomas Straker collaborating with Chef Claude Bosi to present a six-course tasting menu celebrating the very best of British game.

Renowned for his charismatic flair and digital presence, Thomas Straker, has redefined modern culinary stardom. Though his foundations were laid in the kitchens of Michelin-starred establishments such as The Dorchester, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, and Elystan Street, it is his engaging presence on social platforms that has captivated a global audience. Straker effortlessly bridges the world of fine dining with the dynamic realm of social media. He currently helms his celebrated restaurant STRAKER’S in Notting Hill and recently opened ACRE, a casual restaurant nearby. With STRAKER’S NYC set to open later this year, he is further cementing his place among London’s most compelling culinary figures.

Dynamic Dinner Experience

Upon arrival guests will be greeted by Deutz Champagne and canapes as they sit at tables designed for parties of two and four and adorned with bespoke floral arrangements by Flowers by The Peninsula London.

Throughout the evening, the chefs will alternate courses, with standout offerings with each course a celebration of their individual philosophies, marrying bold innovation with appreciation for tradition. Complementing the menu, a series of meticulously selected wine pairings by The Peninsula London’s Director of Wine, Melody Wong will enhance each dish with elegant precision. Together, the experience promises a symphony of taste, culture, and impeccable hospitality.

Two more dates are scheduled: on the 2nd October, three-Michelin starred Chef Norbert Niederkofler brings his visionary approach that combines sustainability, biodiversity and seasonality from the Italian Dolomites to Brooklands. Swiss-born maestro of Alpine cuisine, Sven Wassmer (three-Michelin stars and a Green Star) will join Claude Bosi on the 11th November. Chefs for 2026 Claude & Co series to be announced…

Claude & Co dinner series, The Peninsula London

Dinner sittings from 18.00 – 21.30, Tickets £205 per person

Brooklands by Claude Bosi is a spectacular rooftop restaurant that soars to new heights, celebrating the golden era of British aviation and motorsport. Named after the iconic Surrey racetrack, the birthplace of British racing and flight innovation, the restaurant showcases an exceptional collection of artefacts, including a vintage Napier Railton race car and a striking scale model of the Concorde aircraft suspended from the ceiling. The menu, crafted by Chef Claude Bosi and Chef de Cuisine Francesco Dibenedetto, features the finest British ingredients prepared with classical French techniques, offering a perfect balance between heritage and modernity.

16th September: Thomas Straker

Reservation link here: Brooklands | Claude & Co at Brooklands - Tom Straker



2nd October: Norbert Niederkofler

Reservation link here: Brooklands | Claude & Co at Brooklands - Norbert Niederkofler



11th November: Sven Wassmer

Reservation link here: Claude & Co at Brooklands - Sven Wassmer

For reservations and further details, please contact +44 20 3959 2888