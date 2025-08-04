The July London Victoria is Now Open and Welcoming Guests

A quick five-minute walk from Victoria station, The July London Victoria is a sustainable urban sanctuary offering 114 rooms that make you want to linger longer with custom rates available for longer stays.

This lifestyle hotel caters to all types of guests - solo travellers, long stays, short stays, and commuters needing to extend their time in the city. Two Family Apartments with interconnecting rooms make it ideal for families who want both space and privacy. The July brand’s flexible design concept and all-day spaces mean you can switch between your many worlds under one roof, expect to meet neighbours and new locals all interacting in the lobby and the cleverly-designed co-working spaces.

The July brand

The July brand draws inspiration from the warmth, vibrancy, and carefree spirit associated with the month of July. It is fundamentally built on two core principles: real, human connection and building for all routines. Design elements like the open kitchen, open bar, and open front desk maximise staff and guest interaction: guests can move between work, rest, and play at all The July properties, embracing spontaneity.

Amenities

The July London Victoria is a place to stay all day - start mornings with a gym workout, transition to a dedicated co-working area, honesty bar, and reservable meeting spots, enjoy a sumptuous meal, before shaking off your day in the hotel’s sauna and cold room.

The restaurant The Idler, headed up by Chef Jay Campbell, offers modern British cuisine with a Mediterranean twist, plus creative cocktails and selected wines available at the bar (also open to non-guests). The on-site Deli offers freshly baked goods and gourmet sandwiches throughout the day, with quality products available to purchase for those wanting to make the most of their in-room kitchen.

The July London Victoria’s “neighbourhood key” acts as a backstage pass to curated events, sweet deals across all properties, and dining perks. Inviting neighbourhood businesses and locals, the hotel will soon launch community groups, including reading and running clubs, with the aim of allowing guests to foster real, genuine and long lasting connections.

The property will hold BREEAM Excellent certification and more accreditations, with multiple initiatives to limit operational emissions - sustainability is at the brand’s core.

Design

The July’s in-house design team worked closely with interior architecture and design studio Fettle to create a design concept that reflects The July’s brand values of flexibility and comfort, highlighting the local area and its history. Referencing Art Deco architecture throughout, the design draws from Victoria’s rich architectural heritage with subtle, playful nods seen through 1930s inspired furniture and materials.

The Idler Restaurant welcomes guests with plush banquette seating along the perimeter and a central open kitchen featuring a marble top and wrap-around bar with bespoke bar stools. A standout element is the mural covering the ground floor restaurant ceiling, created by artist Eliza Downes working closely with both The July and Fettle teams. The comfortable bar area features eclectic artwork, parquet wooden flooring and repurposed vintage furniture in an array of contemporary fabrics.

Each beautifully designed guest room functions seamlessly for long stay guests with spaces to relax, dine and work, featuring Art Deco inspired detailing and bespoke lighting including brass and metal pendant lighting and fluted bedside lights. Every room includes a multifunctional oak joinery unit that seamlessly integrates wardrobe, storage and full kitchen. The bathroom chequered tile pattern is inspired by the Lutyen’s Page Street building nearby The July.

Rich and colourful, the adventurous material palette includes oak, recycled timber terrazzo, textured glass block and natural marbles. The refined green theme is inspired by the neighbouring royal parks, while various levels of bespoke lighting - many designed especially for the project to ensure the style, size and design is unique to the space - keep the apartment-hotel intimate and residential. The July brand has strong sustainability values and this was central to many material decisions made for the scheme.

Location, location

Market Halls food hub, countless restaurants, dazzling theatre productions like Wicked and Hamilton, superb rail connections… Victoria lends itself to all types of London tourist. Reach Gatwick’s terminals within a respectable 30-minutes, while Brighton’s seaside awaits at the end of a 60-minute rail journey. Buckingham Palace, St James’ Park and Green Park are just a 10-minute stroll away.

The July London Victoria is now open. Prices start from £249 per night, room only with a bespoke longer stay rate and group booking rates available.

For more updates, head to thejuly.com, @thejulyhotels and @theidler_restaurant.