Aurora 360 Flight Returns to the Yukon Skies

One of the Yukon’s most extraordinary Northern Lights experiences is making its long-awaited return. After a six-year absence, the Aurora 360 Flight will take to the skies once again in February 2026, offering travellers a rare chance to witness the aurora borealis at 30,000ft aboard a private Air North aircraft, and the unique opportunity to see nature’s great phenomenon in all its celestial splendor.

The sky-high experience has been perfectly timed to coincide with the peak of Solar Cycle 25, a naturally occurring 11-year period of heightened solar activity, is expected in early 2026. Increased solar flares during this time trigger more intense aurora displays on Earth, making the coming season one of the most powerful for Northern Lights viewing in more than a decade. For those seeking the spectacle at its most vivid, there may be no better time to head north.

To celebrate the flight’s return, Northern Lights Resort & Spa has introduced a limited-availability six-day Aurora 360 Flight Package from 12 to 17 February 2026. This exclusive itinerary combines aerial adventure with alpine serenity, offering a front-row seat to the aurora both in the sky and from the ground. The family-run wilderness lodge is one of the Yukon’s most beloved retreats, known for its remote setting, personal service and sweeping night-sky views.

The six-day package includes a guaranteed window seat on the Aurora 360 charter flight with Air North, ensuring unobstructed views of the Northern Lights from above the Arctic Circle. Guests will enjoy three nights in a private Alpine Chalet or Aurora Glass Chalet at Northern Lights Resort & Spa, followed by two nights at the Best Western Gold Rush Inn in downtown Whitehorse. Each day begins with a European-style breakfast and includes lunch and a three-course gourmet dinner, showcasing fresh, locally inspired Yukon cuisine. The package includes nightly aurora viewing around the resort’s bonfire, an expert-guided nature walk, an expert-guided tour at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve and Eclipse Hot Springs, an expert-guided introduction to snowmobiling, thermal winter clothing for outdoor aurora viewing and excursions, along with all airport transfers and internal flights between Vancouver and Whitehorse.

Located just 20 minutes from Whitehorse, Northern Lights Resort & Spa offers guests the chance to relax in their own private chalet, enjoy locally sourced meals, and watch the night sky ignite from the warmth of a hot tub or through floor-to-ceiling windows. Whether staying in an Alpine Chalet or one of the Aurora Glass Chalets, guests are immersed in quiet, natural surroundings that are far from the city lights.

Tobias Barth, owner of Northern Lights Resort & Spa said: “This is a rare opportunity to see the Northern Lights at their most spectacular, both in the sky and from the land. Guests can experience the thrill of the aurora from 30,000 feet, then return to their chalet, enjoy a glass of wine, and watch the lights reappear above the forest. It’s Yukon magic at its finest.”

