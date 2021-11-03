Qatar Airways arrives at Sheremetyevo International in Moscow

Qatar Airways’ first flight to Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) has touched down.

The airline has moved its services to Moscow from Domodedovo Airport to Sheremetyevo.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “With our growing network, we can offer passengers from Sheremetyevo seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Americas, and top sunshine getaways like Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar.

Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.

From October 6th, Russia officially entered the green list for travelling to visit Qatar after the Sputnik V vaccine was accepted by the Qatari ministry of health.

Mikhail Vasilenko, director general of JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport, said: “Sheremetyevo International Airport heartily welcomes Qatar Airways, and we especially value the highest levels of service and legendary hospitality provided by the airline to its customers.

“Travellers will definitely appreciate this new route from Moscow to Doha and the opportunity to travel to more than 140 remarkable destinations around the world.

“In turn, Sheremetyevo International Airport is ready to provide Qatar Airways’ passengers with the most modern amenities.”