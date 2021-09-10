Rosewood San Francisco pencilled in for 2026

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been selected by F4 Transbay Partners to manage Rosewood San Francisco; a new, ultra-luxury hotel set to open in 2026.

The property will be located in the burgeoning Transbay District, close to the Salesforce Park, a 5.4-acre elevated outdoor oasis featuring a 1,000-person amphitheatre.

Rosewood San Francisco will occupy 15 floors of the 61-story, approximately 1.1-million-square-foot building in the new centre of the city.

Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the 800-foot super-tall building is the last of greater downtown San Francisco’s skyscraper developments for the foreseeable future, and one of just three projects with a direct connection to the Salesforce Park via a pedestrian skybridge.

In addition to the hotel, the tower will feature incomparable residences, office, retail spaces and an expansive pedestrian realm.

Beyond its prime location, Rosewood San Francisco will offer approximately 180 expertly appointed guestrooms and suites with locally inspired design by Joyce Wang Studio and stunning views of the surrounding city and adjacent park.

As one of the most dynamic and innovative cities in North America, San Francisco offers an eclectic mix of culture, cuisine, art, technology and adventure, and is an ideal destination for the Rosewood brand,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this revolutionary new development and look forward to providing our affluential explorers and San Franciscans alike with a stylish and refined new icon to enjoy for years to come.”

F4 is a joint venture of Hines, the international real estate firm, Urban Pacific, and the real estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“Rosewood is an ideal partner for this project and will create a one-of-a-kind destination for those who call the Bay Area home, as well as those who travel there for business and pleasure,” says Douglas Metzler, chief executive, west region for Hines.

“The Rosewood collection represents the pinnacle of luxury hotels, inspired by the culture, history and geography of each locale, and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision to this iconic development in the Transbay District.”