THE BALMORAL APPOINTS ANDREW MCPHERSON AS GENERAL MANAGER

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, has announced the appointment of Andrew McPherson to the position of General Manager.

Andrew will oversee the iconic Edinburgh hotel, boasting 167 rooms and 20 suites as well as a comprehensive spa and fitness centre and a diverse culinary offering. This encompasses two restaurants: the acclaimed fine dining restaurant, Number One, Brasserie Prince and its bar, Bar Prince. Additionally, the Palm Court is known for its celebrated afternoon-tea experience and the prestigious world-class whisky destination, SCOTCH.

The only Forbes Five-Star hotel in Scotland is delighted to welcome Andrew, who formerly ran Grantley Hall, located near the Yorkshire Dales. Andrew oversaw Grantley Hall’s development and debut as General Manager, shaping it into the renowned hotel it is today. Under his direction, the newly opened Grantley Hall was transformed into an award-winning hotel, earning the AA Hotel of the Year for England 2022-23, a Michelin Star, and five AA Red Stars. Andrew has also formerly worked as General Manager at Lucknam Park, Skibo Castle, and Swinton Park Hotel.

The new General Manager has extensive experience in the hospitality business, which dates back to his teenage years when he worked as a kitchen porter at the Countryman pub on the Isle of Wight. During his time working at the Countryman, he developed a significant interest in hospitality and decided to enroll in a course at Bournemouth University to learn the trade, with the dream of one day working as a General Manager at one of the UK’s most luxurious hotels.

Andrew McPherson commented: “I am delighted to be appointed to the position of custodian of Edinburgh’s most iconic hotel, The Balmoral, and very much looking forward to leading such an incredible team. I have long admired The Balmoral for not only its architecture, history, and incredible restaurants and bars but also for the world-class hospitality delivered every day. The walls of The Balmoral hold a century of stories, from its opening in 1902 to now. It is wonderful to see how many people hold a special place in their hearts for this hotel, and I am honored to now be in charge of so many cherished memories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew’s new role is a return to the Forte family; after graduating from university, he completed his management trainee scheme as part of the Forte Group. He then went on to work at numerous properties throughout the UK and Europe including The Penina Golf Resort in the Algarve, The Beach Plaza in Monaco, Grosvenor House in London and The Bath Spa Hotel in Bath.

The Balmoral’s General Manager will report to Richard Cooke, Cluster Managing Director at Rocco Forte hotels. Richard was the General Manager at The Balmoral for over six years and will now head Brown’s, a Rocco Forte hotel in London.

Richard Cooke said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew McPherson to Rocco Forte Hotels. Andrew joins us with a vast wealth of experience working with luxury hotels and will be a wonderful asset to The Balmoral. I very much look forward to working directly with Andrew as we ensure the continued success of two of the world’s greatest hotels.”