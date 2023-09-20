Marriott Hotels Brings Innovative Design and Heartfelt Hospitality to Munich’s Lively Westend

Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands, today unveiled the newest addition to its portfolio with the opening of Munich Marriott Hotel City West. Situated in the vibrant and bustling Westend district of Munich, a cultural melting pot where historic sites meet leading global technology pioneers, the brand new 398-room hotel offers an inviting, sophisticated destination for travellers, featuring four dining concepts, a spectacular roof terrace, Greatroom Lobby, M Club, state-of-the-art gym and 20 innovative meeting and events spaces for all occasions.

“In the heart of one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Munich Marriott Hotel City West will become a true flagship property for Marriott Hotels as we continue to deliver elevated, contemporary design and enhanced guest experiences,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium & Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Set to become one of the most desirable hotels in Germany for both corporate and social events, the opening of this hotel brings innovation to the forefront of the city, alongside our legacy of wonderful hospitality to guests and locals alike.”

“As the epitome of modernity and event innovation in the city, Munich Marriott Hotel City West will set new standards both nationally and globally. Our unparalleled design, uncompromising hospitality and outstanding culinary experiences are sure to captivate both business and leisure guests,” said René Mooren, General Manager, Munich Marriott Hotel City West. “The infusion of innovative technology and the intricate detailing of the design narrative throughout the hotel has truly impressed me. Even the bespoke uniforms, thoughtfully created by a Munich-based designer, reflect and enhance the overarching design concept.”

Modern Design Meets Bavarian Charm

German interior-design company, Studio Lux Berlin, sought inspiration from the Westend district’s rich history to create a thoughtful, locally inspired design narrative where industrial heritage meets Bavarian charm. Guests are welcomed into comfortable, contemporary and functional public spaces, beginning with the Greatroom lobby, which hosts the westhub bar & lounge - a stylish social hub designed to inspire and connect guests whether they are travelling for business or leisure. The interior design of the public spaces nods to the neighbourhood’s industrial heritage, incorporating materials such as warm metals and brick to create a strong sense of place, while the rich green colour tones used throughout the hotel harmoniously balance these materials to retain an intimate and inviting feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The more refined material palette of the hotel’s 398 spacious guestrooms and M Club, an exclusive lounge for Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and guests of executive and higher room categories, evokes a distinctly residential feel. All guestrooms allow keyless access and include design touches that nod to the local culture, such as lion heads on each wall, which are said to bring good luck to guests that stroke them.

Innovative Spaces for all Occasions

The arrival of Munich Marriott Hotel City West will bring an unparalleled MICE venue to the city of Munich, incorporating innovative, flexible design and forward-thinking technology into its 20 exceptional meeting and events spaces – totaling 2,440sqm over two entire floors of the hotel. The grand 916sqm ballroom is one of the largest in Munich and offers its own distinct entrance. Filled with natural light and divisible into four sections, the versatile space can be configured a variety of ways to suit all types of meetings and events. Incorporating the latest cutting-edge event technology, the ballroom features 30 suspension points, four rotating screens and a 6 x 4 metre hydraulic lifting stage for high-profile product presentations and performances. Another highlight is the spectacular rooftop terrace, that can be tailored for each occasion, boasting panoramic views over the city and the Bavarian Alps and space to host up to 400 guests for both corporate and social events. Additional flexible, state-of-the-art event equipment allows for video streaming in three of the studios and the possibility of live cooking sessions with the inclusion of open kitchens in many of the event rooms.

Locally Curated Culinary Experiences

The hotel’s four dining destinations bring together some of the finest Italian and international delicacies, underpinned by fresh, natural and local ingredients. At Assoluto Ristorante & Vineria, guests will find an Italian haven where authentic Italian cooking shines through. The exceptional dining experience is complemented by a unique Wine Room, a private dining area for intimate gatherings and tastings. For those in search of a light refreshment, the Italian Assoluto Caffe, is the go-to destination for a morning coffee or quick lunch, with takeaway options available too. westhub bar & lounge offers the perfect place to gather and connect from day to night over delicious local gastronomy, accompanied by heartfelt Bavarian hospitality. On the 7th floor, the 24/7 M Club also provides a host of complimentary refreshments throughout the day, from a nourishing breakfast to drinks and canapes in the evening, and those with access can also enjoy the beautiful outdoor terrace in the warmer months.

A Vibrant Neighbourhood Location

The hotel’s location in Westend District places it within close proximity to a number of interesting cultural sites, including the world-famous Theresienwiese, where the annual Oktoberfest takes place, Bavariapark and many beautiful, green squares. Excellent public transport connections mean that Munich’s most celebrated sights are within easy reach from the hotel, including the Old Town with the Frauenkirche Cathedral, the daily food market Viktualienmarkt, the Townhall and the Deutsches Museum. The city centre is just 12 minutes away by public transport, with a tram station located directly in front of the hotel, and Munich International Airport can be reached within 35 minutes by car.